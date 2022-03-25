Twilight's Ashley Greene Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Paul Khoury

Watch : Ashley Greene Shows Off Her Engagement Ring

There's a new member joining the Khoury coven.

Ashley Greene is pregnant with her and husband Paul Khoury's first baby, her rep confirmed to People on Friday, March 25, sharing the couple is "over the moon" with excitement.

This baby news comes nearly four years after the actress, who played the beloved Alice Cullen in the Twilight franchise, tied the knot with the Australian TV personality in a rustic outdoor ceremony at the Nestldown retreat in Los Gatos, Calif. "It was a beautiful and unique venue with redwood groves, waterfalls and beautiful ponds with lily pads," a source told E! News in July 2018.

The star-studded guest list for the ceremony included Greene's former co-star Robert Pattinson, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Paul, Evan Ross, Josh Duhamel, Eiza González and Cara Santana.

"They watched them recite beautiful personal vows in the middle of a beautiful forest," the insider shared with E! News at the time. "It was a fairytale setting and they couldn't have been happier."