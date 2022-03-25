Maluma Just Dropped His First Macy’s Collection: Check Out These 12 Must-Shop Pieces

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Singer Maluma always brings his fashion A-game. If you want to channel his signature style you can shop his first clothing collection at Macy's, Royalty by Maluma. The Marry Me star told E! News, "This collaboration came about by my team and I joining forces with Reunited Clothing, and they helped me come up with designs, and concepts to present to Macy's. I've always wanted to design since I was young. I have always loved to draw and self-express myself through fashion since I can remember."
He elaborated, "With fashion, I have so many ideas and we have more collections coming out with Macy's that we are finalizing now for other seasons. I am excited about this launch especially with Macy's because it's a representation of the American Dream, and I want my fans from all parts of the world to dream, and make them come true. I hope this collaboration inspires them."
Check out some of the standout pieces from the first Royalty by Maluma collection, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL for men's and women's styles.
Royalty by Maluma Tropical-Print Wrap Dress
Whether you're on a vacation or if you just wish you were, this tropical print dress brings all the good vibes.
Royalty by Maluma Tie-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Own the room with this bright cut-out jumpsuit. It's also available in beautiful, abstract paisley print.
Royalty by Maluma Cutout Knit Maxi Dress
Cut-outs are not going anywhere. This knit maxi dress is so on trend right now. It's also available in a chic beige option.
Men's Reversible Kaleidoscope Jacket
This reversible jacket is a total statement with the print on one side. Or you can go for a more chill vibe with the solid navy on the other.
Royalty by Maluma Faux-Leather Cropped Pants
These faux leather pants will make your jeans jealous.
Royalty by Maluma Tie-Dyed Denim Shirtdress
This shirtdress is such a sophisticated take on tie-dye.
