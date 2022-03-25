Kim Kardashian Shares the Valuable Lesson She's Teaching Her 4 Kids

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Is Her Biggest Critic

In Kim Kardashian's house, K stands for…kindness.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong Vogue, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared the important values that she hopes to instill in her and ex Kanye West's four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

As it turns out, Kim gleamed these life lessons from the very best: her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. "The biggest thing my own parents taught me is that family is everything—and it's definitely a lesson I try to teach my own kid[s]," she told the outlet. "That and to be kind. I want my kids to be kind and to treat everybody with respect."

Discussing their close bond, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "I'm so blessed to have such an incredible family. Having their support means everything."

But it's not just Kim's children that she's teaching about the importance of family—she's also spreading the message to her nieces and nephews too, most recently Kylie Jenner's infant son.