Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Involved in Fight Outside L.A. Hotspot

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram With a New Look

Hayden Panettiere's recent night out on the town may have her wishing she just stayed home.

According to video obtained by TMZ, the actress and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson appeared to be involved in a large fight outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel.

On March 25, Hayden's rep released a statement that shed some light on what led to the dramatic scene.

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," the actress' rep shared. "That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation."

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that they were called to respond to a fight at 12:18 a.m. on March 25. Once deputies arrived, no one claimed to be a victim of a crime or assault.