Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Step Out for Glam Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Can't help falling in love with these Oscar outfits? Same.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler turned heads while attending W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on March 24. The 20-year-old model stunned in a sparkly gold crop top and green and red shimmering skirt while the 30-year-old actor—next up tackling the titular role in Elvis—looked dapper in an all-black suit.

Gerber and Butler held hands as they made their way into the event at the restaurant Gigi's, which also attracted stars like Zoë Kravitz, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wilmer Valderrama, Chris Pine, Tiffany Haddish, Cole Sprouse and Winnie Harlow.

Gerber and Butler sparked romance rumors late last year, before being spotted with his arm around her in L.A. this January. At the time, a source close to Gerber told E! News the two were "keeping things super casual" and just enjoying hanging out. "It's been really effortless and they are both enjoying it," the insider said. "Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key."