Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Step Out for Glam Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Can't help falling in love with these Oscar outfits? Same.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler turned heads while attending W Magazine's pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on March 24. The 20-year-old model stunned in a sparkly gold crop top and green and red shimmering skirt while the 30-year-old actor—next up tackling the titular role in Elvis—looked dapper in an all-black suit.
Gerber and Butler held hands as they made their way into the event at the restaurant Gigi's, which also attracted stars like Zoë Kravitz, Chloe Grace Moretz, Wilmer Valderrama, Chris Pine, Tiffany Haddish, Cole Sprouse and Winnie Harlow.
Gerber and Butler sparked romance rumors late last year, before being spotted with his arm around her in L.A. this January. At the time, a source close to Gerber told E! News the two were "keeping things super casual" and just enjoying hanging out. "It's been really effortless and they are both enjoying it," the insider said. "Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key."
But in February, Butler, who ended his nine-year-old relationship with Vanessa Hudgens in January 2020, and Gerber proved they were still going strong, spending Valentine's Day together in London. As an eyewitness put it, "They looked really happy and very comfortable with one another."
Not that they're about to spill the details of their growing affection. "You have to silence the outside world," Gerber, previously linked to Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, told i-D in 2020 of her stance on public romances. "The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."