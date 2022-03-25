Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on “Special Trip” Where She Joshua Jackson Fell In Love

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS

The Bahamas holds a special place in Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's hearts.



During a conversation with Another Magazine published March 23, the After Yang actress shared why the Caribbean country is important to her and her husband.



"The Bahamas have a really special history for me and Josh, because this was the first place we came together," she told the publication. "You know how it is, when you meet someone, it's like, ‘Are you going to take me on holiday?' That's how I know you're serious."



The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, and Jodie, 35, had busy work schedules at the time, so their planned getaway had to wait. However, once they joined each other in the Bahamas, the sparks immediately flew.



"And then we went to the Bahamas and it was this really special trip because we were falling in love with each other but not wanting to say that yet," the Queen & Slim actress told Another Magazine.