Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on “Special Trip” Where She Joshua Jackson Fell In Love

In a new interview with Another Magazine, Jodie Turner-Smith shared how she and husband Joshua Jackson first “came together.” Keep scrolling to get details on their romantic getaway.

The Bahamas holds a special place in Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson's hearts.
 
During a conversation with Another Magazine published March 23, the After Yang actress shared why the Caribbean country is important to her and her husband. 
 
"The Bahamas have a really special history for me and Josh, because this was the first place we came together," she told the publication. "You know how it is, when you meet someone, it's like, ‘Are you going to take me on holiday?' That's how I know you're serious."
 
The Dawson's Creek alum, 43, and Jodie, 35, had busy work schedules at the time, so their planned getaway had to wait. However, once they joined each other in the Bahamas, the sparks immediately flew
 
"And then we went to the Bahamas and it was this really special trip because we were falling in love with each other but not wanting to say that yet," the Queen & Slim actress told Another Magazine.

"And I remember he rented this boat and took me on a tour of the Exumas. That's why we came straight to the Exumas this time. And when we were on this boat ride, the captain kept saying, you guys are going to make a baby out here and you're going to call it Exuma."
 
The captain was right—except for his guess of what the baby's name would be. 

Janie Jackson

Joshua and Jodie tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed a baby girlJanie Jackson—in April 2020. The couple has now taken their 1-year-old daughter back to the Bahamas to see where it all began. 
 
"And now we've brought our daughter here," Jodie told the publication. "It's really special to be here together."

