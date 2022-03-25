Proof True Thompson Loves Athletics as Much as Mom Khloe Kardashian and Dad Tristan Thompson

Watch : Tristan & True Thompson Share ADORABLE Father-Daughter Moment

True Thompson is already taking after mom and dad when it comes to a love of sports.

Khloe Kardashian shared video footage of her 3-year-old daughter—who she shares with basketball pro Tristan Thompson—enjoying a day at a trampoline park on Thursday, March 24.

Khloe filmed True bouncing around the park and even plugging her nose while diving into a foam cube pit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added Bruno Mars' song "Runaway Baby" over one clip of True dashing around the play center, before striking a pose in her black one-piece.

It's pretty obvious that an interest in athletics runs in the fam: Tristan signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls last month, and True paid homage to her dad's profession with by sporting an adorable basketball purse just a couple weeks later.

As for Khloe, she recently showed off her incredible gym transformation, sharing before and after photos of her latest workout routine. The Good American designer, who previously called exercise her "therapy," said she is focused on "sculpting my back and arms" this spring.