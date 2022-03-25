Coach Outlet Has Deals Up to 70% Off Sitewide—These Are 10 Spring Staples We're Adding To Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Friday, everyone! We've finally made it to the weekend. Because we all deserve to treat ourselves after a long week, we found some really great discounts on must-have bags, shoes, accessories and more, from a brand you know and love.

Coach Outlet has a couple of promotions right now where you can save big on hundreds of items. For one, they have a Top Deals event where you can save up to 60% off spring wardrobe staples like the best-selling Small Town Bucket Bag in a pretty taffy pink and the shopper-loved City Tote in signature canvas. In addition to these top deals, Coach Outlet is also offering an extra 20% off select styles, so you can save even more on items you love. You can even find amazing deals up to 70% off!

Be sure to head on over to Coach Outlet now to see what they might have in store for you. We've rounded up some of our favorite styles on site right now. Check those out below.