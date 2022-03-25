Coach Outlet Has Deals Up to 70% Off Sitewide—These Are 10 Spring Staples We're Adding To Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Friday, everyone! We've finally made it to the weekend. Because we all deserve to treat ourselves after a long week, we found some really great discounts on must-have bags, shoes, accessories and more, from a brand you know and love.
Coach Outlet has a couple of promotions right now where you can save big on hundreds of items. For one, they have a Top Deals event where you can save up to 60% off spring wardrobe staples like the best-selling Small Town Bucket Bag in a pretty taffy pink and the shopper-loved City Tote in signature canvas. In addition to these top deals, Coach Outlet is also offering an extra 20% off select styles, so you can save even more on items you love. You can even find amazing deals up to 70% off!
Be sure to head on over to Coach Outlet now to see what they might have in store for you. We've rounded up some of our favorite styles on site right now. Check those out below.
Coach Medium Corner Zip Wallet With Quilting
There's so much to love about this medium sized corner zip wallet. Not only is the color gorgeous and trendy for the season, the quilting makes it so sophisticated. Best part is, it's on sale for $68.
Coach Lara Bootie
This versatile boot from Coach was inspired by classic military styles. It features a zip-front style, gold embellishments and a cool rubber lug sole made for comfort. It's originally $250, but it's on sale today for just $75.
Coach Kleo Hobo in Signature Chambray
Coach's line of denim bags are some of the cutest we've seen. We're loving this Kleo hobo in signature chambray. It's cute and compact, perfectly sized to fit the absolute essentials. It also features a detachable strap so you can even use this as a crossbody.
Coach Kleo Backpack In Signature Chambray
For even more denim goodness, Coach made a signature chambray version of their beloved Kleo backpack. According to one reviewer, "This bag is a great size, but not too heavy. It is very roomy, easy to access and comfortable to wear. And of course it is well a made and gorgeous!"
Coach Mini Town Bucket Bag
We love the size of the Mini Town Bucket Bag. It's perfect for a day at the theme park or running errands. It comes in three bright spring colors: candied orange, taffy pink and retro yellow. All three are gorgeous. It's originally $298, but you can snag this for $149.
Coach Lane Carryall
This retro yellow carryall bag is a springtime staple. It's classy, sophisticated and will give any outfit that little pop of color it needs.
Coach Lillie Carryall in Signature Canvas
Coach's Lillie Carryall style is a fave among Coach Outlet shoppers for the size, space, many compartments and the overall look. If you love Coach's signature canvas, you can get this bag with the bright pink trim for just $128. That's $300 off!
Coach Marlie Top Handle Satchel In Colorblock With Border Quilting
Coach Outlet shoppers sat the Marlie top handle satchel is "small but mighty." It's a popular style that keeps selling out, and numerous reviews even have shoppers begging Coach Outlet to restock. Lucky for us, the bag is currently in stock right now in this pretty washed mauve and cranberry combination. Right now it's even on sale for 50% off.
Coach Outlet Mollie Tote 25
Coach Outlet's Mollie Tote can fit everything you need for a day out. It comes in four colors like pink and candied orange, both of which are everywhere this season. The latter Is quickly selling out, so we'd snap that up ASAP. It's originally $328 but it's on sale today for $164.
Coach Lane Bucket Bag in Signature Canvas
The Lane bucket bag takes Coach's iconic signature canvas and combines it with this chic silhouette. It's a new arrival and an online exclusive that's on sale for 60% off. Love this!
