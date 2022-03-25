Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm’s Latest Milestone With “Daddy” John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney rang in their son Malcolm's 4-month birthday by sharing photos of their adorable family moments. Scroll on to see them all!

By Steven Vargas Mar 25, 2022 2:19 AMTags
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's own little Hit-Monkey just hit a special milestone.

On March 24, the couple celebrated their son Malcolm Mulaney's 4-month birthday alongside Olivia's mother, Kim Munn. To commemorate the moment, Olivia and John posted photos of themselves with their newborn on Instagram.

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," The Rook star wrote in her post. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."

Along with the sweet caption, the 41-year-old actress, shared a photo of herself sitting on a bed with baby Malcolm in her lap. "Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm," she added. "I love you I love you I love you."

Meanwhile, John shared his own tender moment with his son, posting a photo of the first time he met Malcolm in the hospital. "Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever," he wrote in the caption. "I love you Malcolm. You are so much heavier now."

On Instagram Story, Olivia shared another sweet moment between the father-son duo. She posted a video of John looking down at Malcolm, who was seen laying down on a couch as he waved his arms back and forth. In the clip, the 39-year-old comedian turned to his son and said, "I love you, Malcolm."

Olivia captioned the video, "Birthday fun this morning before his daddy left for Texas..."

And it looks like the birthday fun continued throughout the day! The Rook star also snapped an adorable picture of Malcolm with his grandma, with Olivia noting in the caption that he was "spending his 4 month birthday with this retired tiger mom."

See more of the new family's wholesome moments below. 

Instagram
4 Months

Olivia and John celebrated Malcolm turning 4 months old on March 24, 2022.

Instagram
Birthday Boy!

"Daddy" John cuddled with Malcolm on his 4-month birthdate before heading out to Texas.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The actress shared, "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world."

Instagram
Love at First Sight

John peered over at his baby boy in this throwback photo from his birth. The comedian wrote in March 2022, "Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever." 

Instagram
Boys Reunited

Olivia captioned this adorable embrace with a teddy bear emoji.

Instagram
In the Family

Olivia shared a pic of Malcolm with his grandma a.k.a. the "retired tiger mom." 

Instagram / Olivia Munn
"Buttered Biscuit"

Olivia gushes over her baby boy.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcolm, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

Mulaney revealed that his 2-month-old son had a visit from SNL star and "uncle" Pete Davidson on Jan. 28. 

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

instagram
Sharing Her Tricks of the Trade

Olivia shared a video pushing baby Malcolm in a stroller in the backyard as the only way to get him to "settle down and chill out" after a trip to New York.
 

