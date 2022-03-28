The Latest in Celebrity Couple Style: The Biebers, Kourtney and Travis, Bennifer & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If we're ever sad about being single, we honestly just live vicariously through the iconic style of celebrity couples. Duos like The Biebers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been giving us all of the street style, grunge, and red carpet outfit inspiration we need. We're going to ask our therapist, but we think this obsession is a completely healthy way to deal with our loneliness, ok?!
All of these celebrities have amazing style on their own, but, sometimes, having another super good looking star on your arm is the best accessory, not to mention the glow these couples have from being so in love. We're really happy for them and not at all jealous... we swear.
The latest in trending couple style seems to break down into three categories. There's the young, cool street style looks worn by celebs like The Biebers, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Then there's the grungy, 90s nostalgia inspiration coming from Kravis and Megan Fox and MGK. Finally, there's always those Hollywood couples that look so put together and chic. Bennifer and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are inspiring us to elevate our wardrobe by adding some red carpet glam.
Scroll below for styles inspired by your favorite celebrity couple's coordinating looks.
Street Style
We're always looking to Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Rihanna for everyday, cool-girl outfit inspo. We love to see them step out with their boyfriends, Justin Bieber, Devin Booker, and A$AP Rocky for the coolest couple style inspiration.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Male and female celebrities alike can't get enough of Nike Air Force 1s. These classic white sneakers are a must-have in any wardrobe.
90s Baggy High Jeans
We love the 90s look of light-wash, baggy jeans. These are giving boyfriend jeans in the coolest way.
U-neck Tank
Pair this tank with the jeans above for a classic look we think either of the Biebers would wear.
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Men Trendy Retro Fashion Sunglasses UV 400 Protection Square Fram
Hailey Bieber said in one of her Youtube videos that her and Justin often gravitate toward the same sunglass styles because they both love the small sunglasses look.
mosanana 2021 Trendy Irregular Sunglasses for Women Men Model-TRACER
You'll look so cool in these sunglasses for only $14. The best part? They look designer.
Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit Long Sleeve Sweatshirts Jogger Pant 2 Piece Outfits
You won't need to borrow your boyfriend's hoodie when you have the cutest sweatshirt and sweatpants set of your own.
Grunge Couples
Couples like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving us 90s nostalgia with their coordinated grunge, emo looks. We honestly can't wait to see what they wear next.
Patent Biker Jacket
Every grunge couple needs a biker leather jacket to pass back and forth.
Knitted Hoop Midi Dress
Black cutout dresses are trending right now, and they're a super chic way to rock the grunge look.
1460 Women's Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
Everyone needs a great pair of combat boots in their closet, especially if you want to make your outfits a little more edgy.
Oversized Graphic T-shirt
What's more 90s grunge than a band t-shirt?
Red Carpet Chic
Hollywood couples like Bennifer and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra always inspire us to elevate our closets with their chic looks. Scroll below for elegant styles you can wear even if you don't have a red carpet to walk.
DooWay Women's Tulle Super Long Gloves
One of the trendiest accessories this season both on and off the red carpet are opera gloves.
Black Blazer
The perfect black blazer is a classic way to instantly elevate your look.
Topshop short fur coat in cream
This cream fur coat is giving us JLo vibes.
Recycled Fibers Zamora Maxi Dress Champagne
This gorgeous dress definitely gives red carpet vibes, but in a more wearable way. You can totally wear it on your next vacation.
Tall Square Neck Side Split Maxi Dress
Wear this to the next wedding you attend and you'll be the chicest guest there.
As If Tennis Necklace in Gold
A red carpet chic look isn't complete without some glamorous sparkle.
