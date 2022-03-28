The Latest in Celebrity Couple Style: The Biebers, Kourtney and Travis, Bennifer & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If we're ever sad about being single, we honestly just live vicariously through the iconic style of celebrity couples. Duos like The Biebers, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been giving us all of the street style, grunge, and red carpet outfit inspiration we need. We're going to ask our therapist, but we think this obsession is a completely healthy way to deal with our loneliness, ok?!

All of these celebrities have amazing style on their own, but, sometimes, having another super good looking star on your arm is the best accessory, not to mention the glow these couples have from being so in love. We're really happy for them and not at all jealous... we swear.

The latest in trending couple style seems to break down into three categories. There's the young, cool street style looks worn by celebs like The Biebers, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Then there's the grungy, 90s nostalgia inspiration coming from Kravis and Megan Fox and MGK. Finally, there's always those Hollywood couples that look so put together and chic. Bennifer and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are inspiring us to elevate our wardrobe by adding some red carpet glam.

Scroll below for styles inspired by your favorite celebrity couple's coordinating looks.