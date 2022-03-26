Meet the Oscar-Nominated Hairstylist Who Transformed Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga may be a multi-hyphenate talent, but even she couldn't have pulled off those major House of Gucci hair looks without the help of a talented team working behind the scenes.
Throughout awards season, critics have been buzzing about her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's film. And while her acting skills, accent and fashion choices are award-worthy, Gaga's impeccable beauty looks in the film nearly stole the show!
In fact, House of Gucci could walk away with the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2022 Oscars. For Gaga's longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, it's hard to express just how much the recognition matters.
"This nomination means so much for me, even more so that I found that I'm only the second Asian-American ever to be nominated for an Academy Award and the first American-Asian hairdresser to receive this," Frederic exclusively shared with E! News. "It's sparked such an importance and responsibility in me that goes beyond this award and that is representation."
The wig designer also knows that as the countdown begins for the awards show, his peers are watching and rooting him on.
As he explained, "I want to set an example for my family, my nieces and nephews, younger artists of the Asian American community that look like me, act like me, come from the same backgrounds."
So how did Frederic receive such a special honor alongside his House of Gucci co-workers Anna Carin Lock and Göran Lundström? For starters, a lot of preparation went into determining 52 looks and 10 wigs for Gaga's colorful character.
"It was really important to stay true to the time frame that the movie took place," Frederic explained. "The ‘70s (wet sets and hair rollers), the ‘80 (the power blowout) and the ‘90s (the short bi level haircuts) all had to stay very authentic to every detail. That's what the movie required and what Gaga wanted because it had to stay true to not just the movie, but to a real woman."
As for what it's like to work with Gaga, Frederic said his relationship with the actress and singer started long before she became an Oscar winner. In fact, the pair has been collaborating for more than 13 years.
"It's quite an amazing journey to think about all of the amazing work that we have created," he said. "I've very proud of everything that has come out of it. Our friendship goes beyond work and it's quite like a family. I consider her so much like my little sister."
Before heading into the Dolby Theatre, Frederic shared some of the must-have products he used while working on House of Gucci. Keep scrolling for the secrets behind award-worthy hair.
