Britney Spears Reveals Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Incredible Talent

It seems like Britney Spears' youngest son has got a piece of her musical talents.

The pop star, 40, couldn't help but to sing the praises of kids Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she called "geniuses" in a March 24 Instagram post. Britney—who shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline—went on to gush about Jayden's knack for music, revealing that he "can play jazz and literally anything on the piano."

"His gift scares me," she wrote, noting that after watching Green Book, the Oscar-winning film about pianist Don Shirley, Jayden once "sat down and immediately started playing the blues…It's scary how good he is."

The post came a week after Britney, engaged to Sam Asghari, shared a message about watching her kids mature into independent teens. While pointing out how much her new Australian Shepherd puppy Sawyer had grown in the past few weeks, she quipped, "I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They don't need me anymore … I've cried oceans for my boys and I'm not lying!!!!"