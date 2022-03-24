Britney Spears Reveals Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Incredible Talent

It seems like Britney Spears' youngest son has got a piece of her musical talents.
The pop star, 40, couldn't help but to sing the praises of kids Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who she called "geniuses" in a March 24 Instagram post. Britney—who shares them with ex-husband Kevin Federline—went on to gush about Jayden's knack for music, revealing that he "can play jazz and literally anything on the piano."
"His gift scares me," she wrote, noting that after watching Green Book, the Oscar-winning film about pianist Don Shirley, Jayden once "sat down and immediately started playing the blues…It's scary how good he is."
The post came a week after Britney, engaged to Sam Asghari, shared a message about watching her kids mature into independent teens. While pointing out how much her new Australian Shepherd puppy Sawyer had grown in the past few weeks, she quipped, "I will just say it just like when my boys got bigger … IT LITERALLY SUCKS. They don't need me anymore … I've cried oceans for my boys and I'm not lying!!!!"
In the past, Britney noted to fans that her sons—who she has described as "extremely independent little men"—prefer to stay out of the spotlight. Since her children are "growing up and want to do their own things," the singer revealed last September that she now have to "ask their permission" before posting any pictures.
"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing," she mused in an Instagram post. "There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!"
However, that doesn't mean Jayden and Sean are too cool to hang out with their mom. In March 2021, Britney posted a sweet photo of herself and the boys standing in a field.
"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now," she captioned the family portrait. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!"
She added, "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!"