Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Loves Love Is Blind Just as Much as We Do

It's time to invite Daniel Radcliffe over for some wine and reality TV!
In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Harry Potter star said he has an unabashed love for dating shows. And he doesn't care who knows!
"I don't really believe in guilty pleasures," he said. "At one time I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as a 'guilty pleasure,' but I now just have to admit that I'm unironically enjoying it."
The first step is admitting it, Daniel.
He credits his girlfriend Erin Darke with getting him hooked.
"Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'," he joked. She sounds like a pretty great influence to us.
However, don't bring up Clayton Echard's name around Daniel.
"I didn't watch the most recent series of The Bachelor because I've been doing press and stuff, but I hear it was mental," he told Kelly.
The actor currently stars alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City, and he's set to star as "Weird Al" Yankovic in a biopic about the comedic musician.
We just hope both projects are half as juicy as the Love Is Blind season two reunion!
And hey, it's a good time to be a fan of reality dating shows.
On March 24, Netflix announced Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons. Not only that, a spin-off called Love Is Blind: After the Altar is on the way. It's a whole Love Is Blind cinematic universe!
We'll get on a group text with Daniel and Erin for the premiere.