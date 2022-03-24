See Meagan Good, Lena Waithe and More Stars’ Fierce Fashions at ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Awards

ESSENCE honored "The Black Cinematic Universe" at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards, highlighting the work of stars like Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and more.

By Steven Vargas Mar 24, 2022 10:18 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsCelebrities
Watch: Meagan Good Was in a Pop Punk Girl Group 5 Years Ago

The women of " The Black Cinematic Universe" did not come to disappoint.

At ESSENCE's 15th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards red carpet, stars of this year's best films and television shows arrived in head-turning looks to celebrate the work they've accomplished. The event was held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on March 24. 

Among the notable stars taking the red carpet were Meagan Good from the Amazon Prime series Harlem who arrived in a blue over-the-shoulder two-piece that widened at the arms and legs. The show's executive producer, Lena Waithe, wore a rose pink pantsuit, with a darker pink T-shirt and silver necklace.

The night's honorees, who are also featured on the cover of of the March/April issue of ESSENCE, included Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams.

"For 15 years, our Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood," ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga said in a statement. "This year — as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe — our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community."

read
5 Things Bel-Air Star Coco Jones Can't Live Without

Aunjanue, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Oscars, sported a coral pantsuit and matching heels. Abbott Elementary's Quinta followed the monochromatic trend in a yellow thigh-high slit dress that draped over her right leg and had the additional texture of frills at the sleeves. Nia from acclaimed films like Love Jones and Boyz n the Hood wore a short, layered cream dress with a gold clutch and heels.

See more photos of the stars at the 2022 Black Women in Hollywood Awards:

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Amber Riley
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Natasha Rothwell
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Lexi Underwood
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Layla Crawford
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Karrueche Tran
MRodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Angela Lewis
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Kaci Walfall
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Damson Idris
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Ashley Nicole Black
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Demi Singleton
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Courtney A. Kemp
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Jabari Banks
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Tank
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Tabitha Brown
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Serena Williams
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Robin Thede
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Loni Love
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Robyn Simpson Reid and Storm Reid
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Meagan Good
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Marsai Martin
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Lena Waithe
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Larenz Tate
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Aunjanue Ellis
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Grace Byers
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Lala Milan
Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
Quinta Brunson
photos
View More Photos From See All the Stars at ESSENCE's 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Jeff Probst Breaks Down Historic Immunity Challenge

2

Katie Maloney Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Tom Schwartz

3

Charlie Puth Breaks Down Reflecting on "Worst Breakup of My Life"

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Survivor's Jeff Probst Breaks Down Historic Immunity Challenge

2

Katie Maloney Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Tom Schwartz

3

Charlie Puth Breaks Down Reflecting on "Worst Breakup of My Life"

4

Full House's Dave Coulier Reveals He's 2 Years Sober

5

Why Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum First Met in a Principal's Office