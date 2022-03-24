See Meagan Good, Lena Waithe and More Stars’ Fierce Fashions at ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Watch : Meagan Good Was in a Pop Punk Girl Group 5 Years Ago

The women of " The Black Cinematic Universe" did not come to disappoint.

At ESSENCE's 15th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards red carpet, stars of this year's best films and television shows arrived in head-turning looks to celebrate the work they've accomplished. The event was held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on March 24.

Among the notable stars taking the red carpet were Meagan Good from the Amazon Prime series Harlem who arrived in a blue over-the-shoulder two-piece that widened at the arms and legs. The show's executive producer, Lena Waithe, wore a rose pink pantsuit, with a darker pink T-shirt and silver necklace.

The night's honorees, who are also featured on the cover of of the March/April issue of ESSENCE, included Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams.

"For 15 years, our Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards has heralded the strengths and accomplishments of Black women who are making an impact in Hollywood," ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga said in a statement. "This year — as we highlight the Black Cinematic Universe — our four honorees each exemplify the power, life and joy that is a direct reflection of our community."