The MixtapE! Presents J Balvin, Ed Sheeran and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
J Balvin and Ed Sheeran are the dynamic duo music fans need!
On March 25, the global superstars and close friends decided to release two new songs together: "Sigue" and "Forever My Love."
"The songs came about love and about partying. We wanted to do the best of both worlds," J Balvin shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "Life put us together and that's why we just did this amazing project. We came great friends and here we are."
Prepare for the weekend with our top music picks below. Featuring new songs from country singer Jake Owen and American Idol alum Chayce Beckham, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Maluma feat. Fied—"Mojando Asientos"
Not only did the global Latin music idol release a new song, but he also makes his directorial debut in the music video created with his new production company. "I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists," he shared in a statement.
Christina Perri—"Evergone"
In her first single in nearly eight years, Christina begins to heal from the 2020 passing of her infant daughter Rosie. "It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn't really gone," she said in a statement. "I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing."
Sabrina Claudio—"Better Version"
Featured on her highly anticipated new album Based On A Feeling, Sabrina's latest song tells a story of being in a relationship with what feels like two different people. "I made the perfect you in my head / cause physically you are the blueprint," she sings. "But internally god damn you're a mess / so to stay with you I had to imagine."
J Balvin and Ed Sheeran—"Forever My Love"
This beautiful love ballad proves that this talented pair can cross over between genres and diversify the type of music they write and perform. As a bonus, the duo also collaborated on an upbeat reggaeton dance song titled "Sigue."
Jake Owen—"Up There Down Here"
Open up your hearts and embrace the country singer's new song that is sure to be a hit in no time. "I'm a little down-home, cold beer," he sings. "She's a little up there, down here." Together, the pair sounds like a perfect match.
Chayce Beckham—"Tell Me Twice"
The smooth, southern comfort track reminds listeners that the simple things in life are the most important. The American Idol alum has created a catchy, easy-listening track that will make you feel like '90s country is back.
Jake Banfield—"Dance Alone"
Best described as a little bit of pop country, a hint of alternative and a touch hip-hop, Jake's versatility has earned him nearly 1 million TikTok followers. Now, he's celebrating his new song filled with emotion as he dances alone and wonders "where'd you go?"
24kGoldn feat. Travis Barker—"In My Head"
Before embarking on his 14-date North American headline tour this May, 24kGoldn released a song and accompanying music video where he heads to the open road. The project will have fans questioning if the presence of a former love is inescapable or all in the head? We'll let you decide.
Layke—"Help Me Out"
Fiercely honest and transparent, Layke's new song sheds a bright light on enduring mental turmoil. She tackles her anxieties head-on as she tries to find her voice.
Happy listening!