Tiger King's Carole Baskin Reacts to TikTok Song Referencing Disappearance of Her Ex-Husband

Watch : Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Tiger Attack Seriously Injures Volunteer

Carole Baskin is back to once again make sure all you cool cats and kittens know she had nothing to do with her ex-husband's disappearance.



The Tiger King star returned to the spotlight in a TikTok video on March 23. In the clip, Carole dances to the tune of Brooklyn Charles' "Savage: Tiger King Edition," a song that alleges Carole killed her ex-husband Don Lewis—who went missing in 1997—though she was never charged with any crime for his disappearance.



In the video—which has been viewed more than 590,000 times—Carole is seen laughing and mouthing the words, "No I didn't" as the song says, "Carole Baskin/ killed her husband/ whacked him."



This isn't the first time the Big Cat Rescue CEO—who rose to infamy after the March 2020 premiere of Netflix's Tiger King—has denied being involved in Don's vanishing. In fact, she has even shared a theory about what she believed happened to her former husband.