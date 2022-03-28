Here’s Your Inside Look at the Star-Studded 2022 Oscars After Parties

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony may be over—but there's still plenty to celebrate.
The annual awards ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, and aired live on ABC, was filled with quite a few history-making moments that still have audiences buzzing. CODA, which took home the coveted trophy for Best Picture, became the first movie made by a streaming service (Apple TV) to win the award. Additionally, actor Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf man to win an Oscar for acting.
However, for all the celebratory night's wins, there was one shocking moment that still have viewers reeling after the fact. After Chris Rock made a joke onstage referring to Jada Pinkett Smith starring in "G.I. Jane 2"—the actress has been candid about her struggle with alopecia—Will Smith confronted him onstage with a slap.
And after audiences were left wondering whether the moment was staged or real, the King Richard star apologized to his fellow nominees and the Academy in an emotional speech after winning for Best Actor in a Leading Role—confirming that the moment was indeed, very real.
And with such an unforgettable night in Hollywood, as expected, there came the annual after parties. Lucky for you, E! News has the inside access to the biggest stars beyond the telecast.
Inside the Armani Pre-Oscars Party:
An eyewitness tells E! News that the Armani Pre-Oscars party, held on March 26, was "pretty low key." As for the attendees, Nicole Kidman was there, along with Taylor Hill and her fiancé. Miles Teller also made it a date night since he was there with wife Keleigh Sperry, with the two also hanging out with Glen Powell and his date, while Chase Stokes arrived solo. One guest who made an entrance towards the end of the bash was notable actress Sophia Laren, since as the eyewitness noted, "when she arrived it was like the sea parted!"
Inside the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy After Party:
Guests for the annual affair included Christina Perri, Chris Kattan, Kandi Burruss, Brandi Carlile, Raven Symone, Tinashe, Eva LaRue, Charli D'Amelio, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Amber Riley, LaKieth Stanfield, and Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich.
According to an eyewitness, One Direction alum Liam Payne also seemed to have a "fun, great night" with the singer spending the evening chatting it up with friends. Another star who also seemed to have an equally good time was Tia Carrere, who as the eyewitness noted, spent her time "dancing and looking incredible."
Jeannie Mai and Christina Milian were also in the building, "hugging and carrying on," the eyewitness added, noting that "they looked so happy catching up."
And not to worry, Bravolebrity fans, Meredith Marks and Seth Marks from RHOSLC, along with Crystal Kung and Rob Minkoff from RHOBH spent the evening "all sitting together, chatting and bonding," according to the eyewitness, with Meredith and Seth being "amongst the last to leave the dance floor."
Inside Oscars Governor Ball:
The evening's star-studded list included Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o, Kodi Smit McPhee, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, Maya Rudolph, Paul Thomas Anderson, Josh Brolin, Katherine Boyd, Queen Latifah, Regina King, Molly Sims, Jacob Elordi, and Tiffany Haddish.
Billie Eilish, who took home the Oscar for her song in No Time to Die, smiled "big while getting her Oscar engraved," along with her brother Finneas, according to an eyewitness. Another Academy Award winner beaming from ear to ear was West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, who walked in "clutching her Oscar," all while striking a few poses for the cameras.
Jane Campion, who also nabbed an Oscar for her film, The Power of the Dog, was all smiles as she attended with her family (and Oscar, of course) closely behind. According to the eyewitness, the was even a ‘Jane! Jane! Jane!' chant going for her at one point.
What a night! For more pics from the after parties, keep scrolling...