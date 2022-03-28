Here’s Your Inside Look at the Star-Studded 2022 Oscars After Parties

Inside the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy After Party:



Guests for the annual affair included Christina Perri, Chris Kattan, Kandi Burruss, Brandi Carlile, Raven Symone, Tinashe, Eva LaRue, Charli D'Amelio, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Amber Riley, LaKieth Stanfield, and Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich.

According to an eyewitness, One Direction alum Liam Payne also seemed to have a "fun, great night" with the singer spending the evening chatting it up with friends. Another star who also seemed to have an equally good time was Tia Carrere, who as the eyewitness noted, spent her time "dancing and looking incredible."

Jeannie Mai and Christina Milian were also in the building, "hugging and carrying on," the eyewitness added, noting that "they looked so happy catching up."



And not to worry, Bravolebrity fans, Meredith Marks and Seth Marks from RHOSLC, along with Crystal Kung and Rob Minkoff from RHOBH spent the evening "all sitting together, chatting and bonding," according to the eyewitness, with Meredith and Seth being "amongst the last to leave the dance floor."