Lily Collins' Gossip Girl Audition and Other Secrets From the Original Series

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Is Back: Live From E! Rewind

Lily Collins is just one of the many Hollywood actresses who were turned down for a coveted role on The CW's Gossip Girl.

But unlike Jennifer Lawrence, who was considered for the role Serena Van Der Woodsen, the Emily in Paris star was passed over for the opportunity to play Jenny Humphrey. Fans of the series know that Taylor Momsen was ultimately chosen to play Little J, Penn Badgley's little sister.

At the time, Lily was just starting to get her foot in the door and was devastated that things didn't work out. "I wanted it so badly," she admitted, before adding, "Everything happens for a reason."

And she has a few mementos from her audition, including some pics that she took while waiting. "I remember the screen test for Gossip Girl was on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank," she recalled. "I was about 17 or 18 years old at the time. I remember driving onto the lot and going, 'Oh my God. This is surreal.'"