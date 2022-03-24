Former Bachelorette Host Tayshia Adams Weighs in on Potential Return

Tayshia Adams does not accept your rose—at least, not for a little while.
The former Bachelor contestant and Bachelorette host says she doesn't plan on returning to the mansion anytime soon in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.
"I have to say, at least, that time really served me. It's taken up a lot of ‘me time' for the last four years. I'm ready to just do the next thing," she said.
Still, the door isn't totally closed.
"It's not a no, it's a pause," Drew suggested.
"It's a pause," Tayshia agreed.
During the live Bachelor finale on March 15, it was announced that Jesse Palmer would be the new host of The Bachelorette, taking over for Tayshia and co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe. Tayshia and Kaitlyn hosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021.
Palmer joined the franchise as host for season 26 after the exit of Chris Harrison, who faced backlash for comments made in support of contestant Rachel Kirkconnel.
On her podcast Off The Vine, Kaitlyn said she didn't find out the news until the Bachelor finale aired.
"I saw at the end of the finale, Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that," she said. "So, I guess spoiler alert, I'm not coming back."
The decision to have Jesse host The Bachelorette was made at some point during Clayton Echard's run as The Bachelor, according to Us Weekly.
"The decision came at some point throughout this past season that Jesse was a safe choice for the next Bachelorette season," they said. "They're still testing him out for a more permanent role, just like they tested out Tayshia and Kaitlyn for two seasons."
For the first time in the franchise's history, season 19 of The Bachelorette will feature two women—Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia—looking for love.
Tayshia won't be along for the ride this time, but as for the future?
If we've learned anything from The Bachelor universe over the years, it's to never say never.