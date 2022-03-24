Aimee Song's Stunning Los Angeles House Is Guaranteed to Influence Your Home Decor

Watch : Home Refresh Without Overspending the Budget

So this is how Aimee Song has been nesting.

The fashion blogger, who welcomed son Teo with boyfriend Jacopo Moschin last month, gave fans a glimpse of just how she carried her impeccable fashion sense over to decorating when she took Architectural Digest on a tour of her Los Angeles home. Nestled in what Aimee called her "dream neighborhood," the 1920s Spanish revival abode underwent a remodeling during the pandemic, with renovations that reflect both the influencer and her longtime partner's personalities. They finished just in time for the arrival of their baby boy.

One collaborative project that's still fresh on Aimee's mind? Her kitchen, which features wood cabinets and Calacatta Viola marble countertops. Although she initially wanted a waterfall island, the Capture Your Style author said she now realizes how "impractical" it would have been—as pointed out by Jacopo and architect Antonio Forteleoni during the design phase.

"Living with an Italian, I just somehow became more paired down," she explained of her home decor taste. "Now we have our dream house that we built together."