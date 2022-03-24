Aimee Song's Stunning Los Angeles House Is Guaranteed to Influence Your Home Decor

So this is how Aimee Song has been nesting.
The fashion blogger, who welcomed son Teo with boyfriend Jacopo Moschin last month, gave fans a glimpse of just how she carried her impeccable fashion sense over to decorating when she took Architectural Digest on a tour of her Los Angeles home. Nestled in what Aimee called her "dream neighborhood," the 1920s Spanish revival abode underwent a remodeling during the pandemic, with renovations that reflect both the influencer and her longtime partner's personalities. They finished just in time for the arrival of their baby boy.
One collaborative project that's still fresh on Aimee's mind? Her kitchen, which features wood cabinets and Calacatta Viola marble countertops. Although she initially wanted a waterfall island, the Capture Your Style author said she now realizes how "impractical" it would have been—as pointed out by Jacopo and architect Antonio Forteleoni during the design phase.
"Living with an Italian, I just somehow became more paired down," she explained of her home decor taste. "Now we have our dream house that we built together."
And it seems that effort has made the space more enjoyable. When asked about the room she uses the most now, Aimee replied, "Definitely our kitchen and dining area."
"On Fridays we do a lot of game nights," she noted. "During the pandemic we'd have our small pod come over but now we do them maybe once a month."
While Aimee kept the color palette of her home "very clean and white," she chose to have some fun with color for her newborn's room and decorated it with a green floral wallpaper from Morris & Co.
"Even though we're having a boy, I never liked the idea of pink for a girl and blue for a boy," she explained of the nursery's bold color, "even for our gender reveal, we did cake flavors...peach for a girl and banana for a boy."
And it seems other celebrities are choosing to decorate their homes with fun wallpaper as well. Click here to check out Shonda Rhimes' New York City apartment that feels like a scene straight out of Bridgerton!