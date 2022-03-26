The Scene in Don’t Look Up That Made Us Say “Huh?”–And More Movie Mishaps

Watch : 2022 Oscar Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Sometimes, a little on-screen slip-up goes a long way with audiences.



Case in point: Most recently, in December 2021, while watching the Netflix film Don't Look Up (which is currently up for four 2022 Academy Award nominations, including Best Editing), an eagle-eyed viewer spotted a few members of the masked-up on-set crew in a scene. And although the oopsie gave fans pause, director Adam McKay says he meant to do that.



"Good eye!" he wrote on Twitter, in response to the chatter. "We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp."



While this one hiccup was simply explained away with a single tweet, other flubs haven't been as fortunate. Who can forget about the modern-day Starbucks coffee cup seen during the very Middle Ages-esque era of Game of Thrones?

And although HBO made sure to wipe the small standout cup away from all future versions of the show, no one can erase our round-up of all of the most unforgettable TV and movie blunders.