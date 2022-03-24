Why Obi-Wan Kenobi's Version of Darth Vader Might Surprise You

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

Darth Vader is going through some growing pains.

In the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi—which takes place 10 years after 2005's Revenge of the Sith—the legendary villain plays a major role, but you might not fully recognize him.

"He isn't the New Hope Vader quite yet," director Deborah Chow told Entertainment Weekly. "So we are with the character sort of in the middle of this period. It is still Vader obviously, but it's a Vader that isn't quite as fully formed as A New Hope.

Chow is referencing the first Star Wars film—released in 1977 and now known as Star Wars: Episode IV–A New Hope—where Darth Vader was first introduced to legions of moviegoers.

Hayden Christensen plays Vader in the series, rejoining the Star Wars universe 17 years after last playing Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith. The titular Obi-Wan is played by Ewan McGregor, reprising his role from Episodes I-III.

The series will dive deeper into Vader than anybody has dared before, Chow promised.