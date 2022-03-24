Full House's Dave Coulier Reveals He's 2 Years Sober

Watch : An Emotional Farewell by "Fuller House" Cast

Warning: This article contains a graphic image.

Dave Coulier is living the sober life.



The Full House alum got candid with his Instagram followers on March 24 about his journey from being a self-proclaimed "drunk" to not having an alcoholic beverage since Jan. 1, 2020.



"When I drank, I was the life of the party," Coulier, 62, captioned a photo of his face covered in small cuts and blood. "I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love - like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."



The stand-up comedian—who tied the knot with Melissa Coulier in 2014—added that though he loved alcohol, "it didn't love me back," and he realized that he needed to make a change to improve his health.