Ariana DeBose's History-Making 2022 Oscars Win Reminds Dreamers There's a "Place for Us"

Watch : Ariana DeBose - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Ariana DeBose is making history at the 2022 Oscars.

During the live telecast on March 27, the West Side Story star received the award for Best Supporting Actress. As a result, she is the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting.

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus," she shared while holding back tears inside the Dolby Theatre. "Look into her eyes. You see an openly queer woman of color and Afro Latina who found her life and strength in art. That's what I believe we're here to celebrate."

"To anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this," Ariana continued. "There is indeed a place for us."

The speech instantly received a massive round of applause including support from her fellow nominees including Kirsten Dunst and Judi Dench.