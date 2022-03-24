You’ll "Burn For" the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Makeup Collection

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlin stars in the campaign for Pat McGrath's latest makeup drop inspired by the Netflix series.

We have been eagerly anticipating Season 2 of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton ever since we finished the Season 1 finale episode. It's just such an incredibly enthralling series for the plot, the dialogue, and quite honestly, the visuals. The hair, makeup, and costumes from the show are just next level sophistication.

Who wouldn't want to bring that glamour to their lives? No wonder Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlin signed on to be the face of the second Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. This collection includes blushes, eyeshadows, eyeliner, lipstick and body shimmer that flatter every skin tone.   

Let's check out the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II collection

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball

This eyeshadow palette has six multidimensional shades that are creamy and incredibly blendable. You can use these shadows dry or wet to intensify the pigments.

$65
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Blushing Delights

This palette has three incredibly buildable blushes and a highlighter. You can switch up your look or combine the shades for a multidimensional look.

$60
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II SatinAllure Lipstick

These weightless creamy lipsticks have a satin finish and medium coverage. Choose between seven shades.

$28
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Skintillating Diamond Body Shimmer

This loose body shimmer gives you a prismatic luminosity wherever you apply it. It comes in two shades.

$52
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner

Create an exquisite eye makeup looks with this incredibly pigmented kohl eyeliner inspired by Season 2 of Bridgerton.

$28
Pat McGrath Labs

While you're shopping for TV-inspired beauty products, here's the skincare routine Ashley Tisdale did after watching Euphoria

