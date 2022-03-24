Maren Morris Reflects on Her Struggle With Postpartum Depression After Welcoming Son Hayes

Watch : Maren Morris Gives Birth to Her First Child

Maren Morris is done singing the postpartum blues.

In a recent People interview, the "Chasing After You" singer, 31, opened up about her experience dealing with postpartum depression following the birth of her son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, after 30 hours of labor back in March 2020.

The musician explained that, in addition to attending therapy, her husband, Ryan Hurd, was a "huge help" in eventually leading her to a diagnosis. "Sometimes it's just someone really close to you saying, 'Are you OK?'" she told the outlet. "It's so simple, but it kind of snaps you out of whatever fog you're in that you think is normal but isn't."

Speaking about her husband, Maren added, "I wouldn't have made it through with my head this high without him."

The artist, whose symptoms lessened six months after Hayes, now 2, was born, said that she took comfort in knowing that she wasn't the only mom who has ever felt that way.