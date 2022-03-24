Nicole Kidman Eats Photos in Roar Trailer and We're Confused

On this episode of My Strange Addiction—just kidding! This is actually the first trailer for the Apple TV+ anthology series Roar.
But it would make sense if you were confused by the preview. In the trailer released March 24, Nicole Kidman plays a woman who eats photos, much to her partner's shock.
Then, there's Betty Gilpin's character, who is put up on a literal pedestal by her husband. She sits on her perch as a group of people look at her in wonder, seemingly causing her discomfort.
But having a (human) husband who adores you seems much better than what Merritt Wever's got going on. In her episode, she falls in love with a duck.
And while this doesn't make sense on its own, the description will shed some light on Roar's inspiration. Described by Apple TV+ as an anthology series of "darkly comic feminist fables," the show explores "genres from magical realism to psychological horror" and follows "ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances."
Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward also star in the show, which is based on a book of short stories by Irish novelist Cecelia Ahern.
One name missing from the series' roster is Nicole's good pal Naomi Watts, who recently told Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto that she's been wanting to work with her fellow Aussie again for a while now. "We've been talking about it for too long, we've got to make it happen," she shared, adding, "Now we're getting to the age where we just want to spend more time with each other."
The actresses previously worked together on the 1991 film The Flirting, but haven't done anything since.
While they missed the chance to act alongside each other in Roar, Naomi assured, "We're definitely continuing to search for the right piece of material."
All eight episodes of Roar premiere April 15 exclusively on Apple TV+.