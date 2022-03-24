17 Spring Fashion Essentials Under $50 To Help You Feel Like an It Girl

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Being a material girl can be exhausting and expensive. It feels like every week a new trend emerges causing us to throw all will to save money to the wind. But now that spring has officially sprung, we have a legitimate reason to treat ourselves to some new tops, matching sets, swimsuits and accessories.

If you're also looking to give your wardrobe a refresh, we've got you covered. After scouring the web, we rounded up 17 budget-friendly styles from Revolve, Amazon, Free People and more brands that you can wear on-repeat all season long.

For the wardrobe staples that will help you feel like an It Girl without draining your bank account, scroll below!