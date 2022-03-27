What Jamie Lee Curtis Had to Say About Goddaughter Maggie Gyllenhaal at Oscars 2022

Watch : "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood

Jamie Lee Curtis is crossing her fingers that goddaughter Maggie Gyllenhaal is going home with an Academy Award.

The Halloween star couldn't help but gush over the Lost Daughter director as she spoke to E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars, saying that she'd be praising Maggie even if they weren't so close. "Proud and impressed pride is something when you know somebody as a child," she explained. "Then, when they do something, you are like, That's so good!'"

She continued, "But when you are impressed by them, when you respect them so much for their choices, for their ability, that's a real thrill for me."

Maggie's film is nominated in three categories: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress in a Lead Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, all of which are a testament to the director's abilities.

But Jamie isn't just present to cheer on her goddaughter, the actress is also a presenter! She joins a star-studded list of presenters, including Shawn Mendes, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Halle Bailey.