See Where Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Other RHONY Alums Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever

The Real Housewives of New York City are about to bring double the drama.

Bravo announced on March 23 that the hit reality series' upcoming 14th season is getting a total reboot, complete with a new cast, new friendships and new feuds. Not only that, the network will launch a throwback series featuring some of the most memorable RHONY cast members of all time.

Since its premiere in 2008, nearly two dozen housewives have appeared throughout RHONY's 13-season run, with many cementing themselves as some of the franchise's biggest stars. But how do the New York ladies compare to every other housewife in history?

Some one-and-done RHONY ladies (think: Jules Wainstein and Cindy Barshop) failed to make a big impression on fans, landing them low on the list. Meanwhile iconic characters like Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan can credit their immortal one-liners, booze-filled hijinks and memorable fights for landing them much closer to the top.