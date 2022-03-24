See Where Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Other RHONY Alums Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever

With a Real Housewives of New York City throwback series in the works, we're taking a look at how the NYC ladies measure up against every real housewife (all 135 of them!) ever.

The Real Housewives of New York City are about to bring double the drama.

Bravo announced on March 23 that the hit reality series' upcoming 14th season is getting a total reboot, complete with a new cast, new friendships and new feuds. Not only that, the network will launch a throwback series featuring some of the most memorable RHONY cast members of all time.

Since its premiere in 2008, nearly two dozen housewives have appeared throughout RHONY's 13-season run, with many cementing themselves as some of the franchise's biggest stars. But how do the New York ladies compare to every other housewife in history?

Some one-and-done RHONY ladies (think: Jules Wainstein and Cindy Barshop) failed to make a big impression on fans, landing them low on the list. Meanwhile iconic characters like Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan can credit their immortal one-liners, booze-filled hijinks and memorable fights for landing them much closer to the top.

So, who are the top-ranked RHONY women? 

Scroll down to see where your favorites ended up among every real housewife (all 135 of them!) ever. Here's hoping many of them pop up on Bravo's new throwback series.

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
131-135. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory—though their names are Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney and Stacie Scott Turner—and one so desperate for fame that she gate-crashed a party at the White House. More on her later.

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
130. Kimberly Bryant, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who?

BRAVO
129. Tammy Knickerbocker, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Vaguely familiar, but...

BRAVO
128. DeShawn Snow, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Yavir Ramawtar/Bravo
127. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, The Real Housewives of Orange County

This one-season Housewife brought nothing to the Orange County table.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
126. Jennie Nguyen, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Utah's newest season two Housewife went out with a bang (and not in a good way). In January 2022, Jennie was fired after "offensive" and racially insensitive old Facebook posts resurfaced online. Jennie later apologized but the damage was done.

BRAVO
125. Quinn Fry, The Real Housewives of Orange County

Her defining trait was "cougar."

Bravo
124. Katie Rost, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Katie loved to talk about her charity work, but...didn't do much else on screen. She was one and done, only to come back and not contribute much as a friend. Leaving the cast trip early? A Housewives no-no.

Bravo
123. Charrisse Jackson Jordan, The Real Housewives of Potomac

Her marriage problems were on full display the two seasons she was a full-time Housewife...that and her champagne room are the two memorable things about Charrisse.

Bravo
122. Shamari DeVoe, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

A one-and-done Housewife, Shamari was at least fun?

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
121. Gina Kirschenheiter, The Real Housewives of Orange County

In her first season, Gina was just kind of there. Her second, the 14th season of RHOC, followed Gina as she opened up about her marriage problems, was arrested, fought with quite a few ladies and dyed her hair. And yet, she's still kind of just there.

Bravo
120. Eva Marcille, RHOA

The America's Next Top Model veteran picked up a peach for seasons 11 and 12, but never really made an impression in the world of RHOA, aside from being pregnant for what felt like her entire tenure. Points for that epic read of Marlo Hampton while in Tokyo, though.

Bravo
119. Siggy Flicker, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

From peacekeeper in her first season to unrelenting complaints about a thrown cake and unfounded claims of anti-Semitism in her second (and last) season, we're not sure we've ever seen a quicker Real Housewives fall from grace than this one.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
118. Peggy Sulahian, The Real Housewives of Orange County

While it was nice to see some diversity in the lily-white O.C., Peggy ultimately proved to be a frustrating presence in season 12. The fights she chose to pick were bizarre, and often involving someone using a word she simply didn't understand, and her decision to simply hide out in her room for an entire day during the trip to Iceland proved that she wasn't really cut out for this Real Housewives life.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA
117. Karent Sierra, The Real Housewives of Miami

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
116. Cristy Rice,The Real Housewives of Miami

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Bravo
115. Jules Wainstein, The Real Housewives of New York City

As one of RHONY's more recent one-and-dones, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

Adam Olszweski/Bravo
114. Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Miami

If only we knew then that she was Kim Kardashian's BFF (at the time)...

Jeff Daly/Bravo
113. Ana Quincoces, The Real Housewives of Miami

Ana followed up her one season as a Bravolebrity by competing on season 12 of Next Food Network Star in 2016. She didn't make it there, either.

Bravo
112. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Unfortunately, she was nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

BRAVO
111. Cindy Barshop, The Real Housewives of New York City

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
110. Nicole Martin, The Real Housewives of Miami

All three season four newbies on RHOM are basically tied in our book, so we placed them all together. Dr. Nicole was smart and feisty and not afraid to go head-to-head with Miami O.G.s Larsa Pippen or Marysol Patton. We'd love to see her bring even more fire if/when Peacock returns with season five.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
109. Julia Lemigova, The Real Housewives of Miami

The first LGBT Housewife ever cast on a Housewives series, Julia is truly fascinating. From being married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova and raising dozens of animals on a Miami farm, to her epic Hamptons hangover, Julia has everything a good Housewife needs. She also didn't shy away from opening up about the death of her baby son, pulling on our heartstrings and making us feel even closer to her. We love us some Julia.

Tommy Garcia/Peacock
108. Guerdy Abraira, The Real Housewives of Miami

Party planner Guerdy was a hurricane of energy and shined bright on season four. Plus, she's fierce as hell. We're betting on her return for a sophomore season.

Bravo
107. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Mike Pont/Getty Images
105-106. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
104. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television. Still, it was nice to see her whenever she showed up for LeeAnne.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
103. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of RHOC's one-and-done Housewives. However, she has continued to pop up...but not necessarily contribute anything.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
102. Lisa Barlow, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

She may have been all about Sundance and fast food on season one, but Lisa realllly brought it on season two of RHOSLC. From her shocking hot mic moment where she trashed her "best friend" Meredith Marks to her iconic "baby gorgeous" line, Lisa proved she deserved to move up on this list.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
101. Cary Deuber, The Real Housewives of Dallas

Cary proved herself willing to stand up to the loudest of voices—ahem, LeeAnne Locken—and then, confusingly, befriend her.

