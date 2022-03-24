How Kate Middleton's Latest Tour Looks Honored Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

Fashion royalty: On her Caribbean tour with Prince William, Kate Middleton dressed in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess Diana.

You may be royally moved by what Kate Middleton recently wore on her Caribbean tour with Prince William.

On March 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a formal dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General Patrick Allen. Kate arrived in an off-the shoulder tulle gown by British designer Jenny Packham. Some fans likened the bespoke emerald green dress to the shade that William's late mother Princess Diana wore in her 1981 engagement photos to now-ex Prince Charles. Green is also a key color on the Jamaican flag.

The duchess paired the look with emerald and diamond tassel earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II, who was photographed wearing them while meeting with then-U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in London in 2011.

Kate also wore the Royal Family Order brooch, which includes a portrait of the monarch, and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order star, which the queen gave Kate in 2019 for her and William's eighth wedding anniversary.

On March 24, Kate stepped out with William to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean.

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images, Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The duchess wore a custom-made white lace Alexander McQueen dress.

Samir Hussein/Pool/Shutterstock, Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She paired the look with a pearl bracelet previously worn by Diana, which William inherited after her 1997 death.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

 See more photos of Kate and William on their Caribbean tour:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
At the Commissioning Parade
Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images
A Princess in Green
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage
Meeting the Prime Minister
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Playing the Drums
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lady in Stripes
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Welcome to Jamaica
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Leaving Belize
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Pretty in Pink
Robin Nunn/Pool/Shutterstock
Dance Party
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Explorers
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Craving Chocolate
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Building Community
Karwai Tang/WireImage
A Royal Star
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Greetings From Belize
Karwai Tang/WireImage
A Big Welcome
