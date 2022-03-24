Scheana Shay Reveals Where She Stands With Lala Kent After Brock Davies Drama

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are Good as Gold.
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana appeared on the March 24 episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, and among the many messages in her Instagram inbox was one inquiring about the status of her friendship with Lala. The pair's bond was put to the test on season nine of the Bravo series as Lala repeatedly questioned Brock Davies, Scheana's fiancé who she welcomed her first child with in April 2021. Lala specifically wanted to know more about Brock's financial standing and whether he maintains a relationship with his kids from a previous marriage.
According to Scheana, the DM specifically read, "How are you with Lala? I didn't like the way she came for you this season, but are you guys in a good place now?"
"We were good even before the reunion," Scheana exclusively revealed. "I think just both of us going through the labor birthing experience around the same time, and then being so quickly back on a television show, we were really able to understand each other and relate with one another. So that definitely helped rebuild our friendship."
Despite being "good" before the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion, rehashing all of the drama led to Scheana, Brock and Lala exchanging a few harsh words while filming the two-part special. But looking back now, Scheana said Lala was simply "projecting" after "everything she went through" with her now ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
Lala and Randall split in October 2021, three years after getting engaged and less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ocean. She's since attributed the breakup to him allegedly cheating on her with "many" women, in addition to accusing him of creating a "toxic environment" for her and Ocean.
"I think she realized that she was really projecting with my relationship with Brock," Scheana explained. "Like, she saw that I had a supportive partner, that I had someone who was there to help me, and she unfortunately didn't have that."
Thankfully, the two seem to be on better terms these days.
To hear more confessions from Scheana—including the reason she had to defend Raquel Leviss after her split from James Kennedy—watch the full Down in the DMs episode here.