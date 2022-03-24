Bob Saget's Family Responds to Claim He Had Long-Term COVID Symptoms at Time of His Death

Watch : Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

As new claims surface about Bob Saget's health prior to his death, his family is asking for some peace.

Medical and police records have already detailed what led to the late Full House star's untimely passing at age 65, a lawyer for the Saget family said March 24. "The records released tell the entire story — that is — Bob passed away after a fall and hitting his head in his hotel room. Now that the medical examiner's and police department's records have been released after their respective thorough investigations, the Saget family would appreciate privacy to mourn in peace."

The statement came after the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case, recently released a report that quoted Rosalie Cocci, a worker at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.—where Saget performed his last stand-up comedy show two days before his Jan. 9 death. Cocci told authorities soon after Saget's passing that the comedian "mentioned to other staff that he was getting over COVID-19 and that his hearing was off a little."

But the Saget family lawyer told TMZ that Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, spoke to the star the day he died and that he never mentioned being sick or having hearing issues.