Kylie Jenner Shares What She’s Doing to Get “Some Strength Back” After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a peek inside her postpartum journey.



Nearly eight weeks after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott—a baby boy formerly known as Wolf Webster—the mom of two shared a glimpse of her exercise routine to Instagram Stories. Alongside a March 23 boomerang of herself walking on a treadmill, the 24-year-old wrote, "Pilates right into cardio. Getting some strength back and it feels so good."



The update comes almost two weeks after she opened up about the struggles she's faced since giving birth in early February.

"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," Kylie, who is also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, shared in a March 15 Instagram video. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said she wanted to express her candid thoughts about her postpartum period so other moms know they aren't alone.