UFC’s Conor McGregor Arrested For Dangerous Driving

Conor McGregor is facing legal trouble after recently being arrested for "an incident of dangerous driving" in Ireland.



A rep for the UFC fighter tells E! News in a statement that on March 22, "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai [state police force of the Irish Republic] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."



In a statement to ESPN, spokesperson Sgt. Margaret Flanagan said that a man in his 30s was arrested for "an incident of dangerous driving" in the Palmerstown section of Dublin. According to Flanagan, the man—whose identity was not revealed since by law, the police force does not release the names of those arrested—was later charged and released on bail "pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

E! News has reached out to authorities for comment and has not heard back.