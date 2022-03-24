Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% On Select Urban Decay & Murad Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora and Kohl's shoppers can get 50% off these products from and Urban Decay, Murad, and Sephora Collection.
Murad Oil and Pore Control Mattifier Broad Spectrum SPF 45 PA++++
If you want a moisturizer that also keeps oil and shine at bay, this one is worth checking out. It helps balance oily skin, according to the brand. Plus, it's super lightweight and absorbs quickly. A shopper said, "I have super oily skin, a curse in my opinion, and this stuff noticeably reduces oils for hours!! I'm so happy with it, not too heavy, nice light scent, plus SPF! Couldn't ask for more!!"
This product has 14.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Softening Loose Setting Powder
Lock your makeup in place with this setting powder. It gives your skin a luminous matte finish and provides all-day shine control, according to the brand. This powder has 6K+ Sephora "Loves."
A shopper shared, "Holy grail!!!! I've used 10 different make brand setting powders and i always get oily by 12pm at work . I figured it was just me being extra oily. Wore this today and it is currently hour 9 off wearing makeup and I'm NOT oily. i cant even believe this Is real!"
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
