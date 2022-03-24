Michael Jackson's Son Prince Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Watch : What Paris & Prince Jackson's Lives Look Like Today

Prince Jackson has reached a major milestone with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang.

The son of the late Michael Jackson took to Instagram on March 23 to mark his fifth anniversary with his love.

"5 year together," Prince wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple from over the years. "Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between. Love you babs."

His famous family members also sent along sweet messages. "Congrats on 5," Prince's aunt La Toya Jackson wrote in the comments section. "Sending you guys much love!!!" His cousins TJ Jackson and Taryll Jackson, sons of Tito Jackson, posted heart emojis, too.

While Prince has mostly kept his relationship with Molly private, he has shared a few rare photos of the duo on Instagram before. For instance, he posted snaps of them dressed up as Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's characters from Jungle Cruise for his Thriller Nights Halloween costume party, which benefits the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, in November, as well as a pic of them sharing a smooch on a dock in June. Over the years, he's also captured them celebrating major moments, including college graduation, birthdays, trips and more.