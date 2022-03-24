Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Joke About Not Dating People They “Work With”

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

The Riverdale co-stars dated for more than a year before E! News learned in December 2019 that they had split. However, in June 2021, they were spotted out together with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles.

The actress also dated photographer Grayson Vaughan for about a year until they split in February 2021.