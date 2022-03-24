Bob Saget Reportedly Did Not “Feel Good” Before His Final Show

Bob Saget reportedly said he didn't feel well before his death.
E! News obtained police audio of an interview with Rosalia Cocci, the showrunner at the Ponte Verda Concert Hall where Saget performed his last stand-up on Jan. 8. He later died in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.
Cocci recalled him saying his hearing was "off" as a result of "long-term COVID."
"I did hear him say ‘You know, I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show,'" she told police. "He said, ‘This is what I do this for,' kind of like he was talking himself up."
She recalled that Saget said he was sick the night before with a sore throat. To alleviate the issues, she said he had throat lozenges with him on stage.
She added, "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."
Cocci said the night was a success and resulted in an almost two-hour performance.
"He seemed OK," she said. "He wasn't sweaty. He didn't miss a beat. He didn't stutter. His language wasn't drawn out. Nothing slurred."
She continued, "He came out very energetic from the half hour that I saw... He was very much entertaining the crowd."
Cocci remembered that he was cracking jokes, saying, "'Hey, I look good.'" He even started taking selfies on stage, eventually posting one to Instagram, writing, "I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Cocci said before the show started, the comedian said, "You never know how long I'm going to perform."
About a month before his passing, the Full House star revealed on a podcast that he had recently battled COVID-19 but didn't give details on when he tested positive.
In a statement from the Saget family obtained by E! News in February, the authorities concluded that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."
According to the medical examiner's report, he died as a result of blunt head trauma. "It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head," the report stated. "A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."
Friends and co-stars shared their love and memories of Saget after his death, including his Full House family. "I am in complete and utter shock," John Stamos tweeted. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."