Bob Saget Reportedly Did Not “Feel Good” Before His Final Show

Watch : Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Saget reportedly said he didn't feel well before his death.

E! News obtained police audio of an interview with Rosalia Cocci, the showrunner at the Ponte Verda Concert Hall where Saget performed his last stand-up on Jan. 8. He later died in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

Cocci recalled him saying his hearing was "off" as a result of "long-term COVID."

"I did hear him say ‘You know, I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show,'" she told police. "He said, ‘This is what I do this for,' kind of like he was talking himself up."

She recalled that Saget said he was sick the night before with a sore throat. To alleviate the issues, she said he had throat lozenges with him on stage.

She added, "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."