Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals the Dating Advice She Got From Sarah Jessica Parker

And just like that, Anya Taylor-Joy is happy she's out of the dating scene.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, the Queen's Gambit star, 25, admitted that she's not a fan of casual dating and doesn't feel like she'd be any good at it if she tried.

"I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be," she told the fashion magazine as she appeared on the April cover. "I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, ‘God, I would suck at that.'"

But in the past, when the actress was "down and out about love," she said she'd deal by watching episodes of Sex and the City. She once even got the chance to tell its star just how much the character of Carrie Bradshaw inspired her outlook on relationships.

"I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like, ‘I need you to know that I'm watching you and Big and it's giving me hope,'" Anya explained. "And she was like, ‘That things will work out?' and I said, ‘No! That this will end and I will finally move on!'"