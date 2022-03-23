Leona Lewis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

Watch : Rihanna STUNS In First Pics Since Pregnancy Reveal

Leona Lewis is going to be a mum.

The "Bleeding Love" singer, 36, announced on Instagram she is expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch and proved she's already slaying the maternity-style game.

"Can't wait to meet you in the Summer," she wrote on Wednesday, March 23, along a smiling photo of herself dressed in a chic black dress with long sleeves and cold-shudder detail. The form-fitting frock perfectly showcased the X Factor champ's growing baby bump.

Her post's comments section was filled with messages of congrats from fellow stars, including Vanessa Williams, Jordin Sparks, Julianne Hough and Cynthia Erivo.

The dad-to-be also shared the joyful image of his wife on his own Instagram page, writing, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer," adding, "You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis."

The longtime partners first met back in 2010 when Dennis performed as one of Leona's backup dancers while on tour. He popped the question in 2018 and the two tied the knot in Italy the following year.