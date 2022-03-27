See All the Couples Who Turned the 2022 Oscars Into Date Night

Watch : Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!

The Oscars is now Hollywood's biggest date night!

Ahhh, love is in the air at the 94th Academy Awards. Celebrity couples including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes and wife Alex and so many more showed off swoon-worthy PDA on the Oscars red carpet. But one special duo we're keeping our eyes on is Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The pair is nominated for their roles in Power of the Dog. The Western drama has garnered 12 nods, making it the most nominated film this year. And while the two play an on-screen married couple in the 1920s-set film, they stared dating in 2016 while working on FX series Fargo and now share two children together.

"To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience," Dunst said in a statement when nominations were announced. "For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams." Guess it's safe to say they're a Power couple!