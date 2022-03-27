Oscars 2022

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

See All the Couples Who Turned the 2022 Oscars Into Date Night

The 94th Academy Awards is now officially date night. See which celebrity couples walked the red carpet (and flaunted swoon-worthy PDA) at the 2022 Oscars.

By Jillian Fabiano Mar 27, 2022 10:52 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetKirsten DunstOscarsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!

The Oscars is now Hollywood's biggest date night! 

Ahhh, love is in the air at the 94th Academy Awards. Celebrity couples including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes and wife Alex and so many more showed off swoon-worthy PDA on the Oscars red carpet. But one special duo we're keeping our eyes on is Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The pair is nominated for their roles in Power of the Dog. The Western drama has garnered 12 nods, making it the most nominated film this year. And while the two play an on-screen married couple in the 1920s-set film, they stared dating in 2016 while working on FX series Fargo and now share two children together. 

"To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience," Dunst said in a statement when nominations were announced. "For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams." Guess it's safe to say they're a Power couple! 

photos
2022 Oscars: First-Time Nominees

Now the only question is: Who's taking home the award for cutest couple? Well, this might be a close call. 

Scroll through to see all of the love birds at the 2022 Oscars! 

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis

The look of love!

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem

The double-nominated duo make jaws drop.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

Who wear short shorts? This Best Actress nominee!

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Pretty in pink (and her man doesn't look bad either!).

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Riz Ahmed & Fatima Farheen Mirza

The newly minted Oscar winner and his wife look super cool and fashionable.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ed Sinclair & Olivia Colman

The Oscar-winning icon and her hubby ooze elegance and prestige.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jamie Dornan & Amelia Warner

The Belfast actor and his wife couldn't look more dashing.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jesse Plamons & Kirsten Dunst

The actors, who are both nominated for an Oscar tonight, stun in red and black.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Oscar-nominated Power of the Dog star and his wife steal a kiss on the carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

This power couple never disappoints on the red carpet!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The engaged duo, matching in black, only have eyes for each other.

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock
Brad Hoss & Stephanie Beatriz

Can you talk about Bruno Brad? The Encanto actress and her hubby look ecstatic and so adorable.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal

The nominated actress, writer and producer makes a bold fashion statement with her other half by her side.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Wanda Sykes & Alex Sykes

The comedian and 2022 Oscars co-host perfectly compliments her wife in a sleek white suit.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph & Paul Thomas Anderson

Orange you glad to see this power couple?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Claudia Sulewskil & FINNEAS

The music super-producer and his lady match in black.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

One dashing duo.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Wilmer Valderrama & Amanda Pacheco

The actor makes his red carpet debut with his new fiancée.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

The country icon, who is performing tonight, is all smiles with her man.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Josh Brolin & Kathryn Brolin

The Dune star plants a smooch on his wife.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
David Oyelowo & Jessica Oyelowo

This printed pair rock fashion forward ensembles in different colors.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Rebecca Phillipou & Kodi Smit-McPhee

Beautiful in black and blue. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash

Too cute! The Claws actress and her wife are beaming as they get close during Oscars date night.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Rosie Perez & Eric Haze

The Flight Attendant star and her man keep each other close.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Naomi Scott & Jordan Spence

The Aladdin actress and her man make one stunning duo.

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock
Will Packer & Hannah Packer

The 2022 Oscars telecast producer enjoys a laugh with his other half before going to work on tonight's show.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Geoff McLean & Melanie Papalia

Kiss, kiss! The producer and actress couldn't be cuter while sharing some PDA in front of the photogs.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Love Larson & Eva Von Bahr

The Swedish husband-and-wife team, who are nominated for Best Makeup, sport bold looks and stunning accessories on the red carpet.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Stephanie Lai & Pawo Choyning Dorji

The Bhutanese filmmaker and his wife are dressed to the nines.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Theo Green & Anina Pinter

The British composer and costume designer strike a pose.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Trending Stories

1

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

2

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

How the Evidence Piled Up in Shayna Hubers' Murder Case

Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Oscars today, Sunday, Mar. 27 starting at 2 p.m. ET/11a.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy Date Night at Oscars Party

2

See All the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Of Course Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Are Kissing at the Oscars

4

Bow Down to Kristen Stewart & Her Shorts at the 2022 Oscars

5

How the Evidence Piled Up in Shayna Hubers' Murder Case