Was There Overlap Between Katie Thurston's Relationships? Blake Moynes Says...

Watch : Bachelor Finale MESSINESS: Blake Moynes Weighs In

Blake Moynes is revealing how he really feels about his ex Katie Thurston's new relationship—namely, does he think she moved on while they were still engaged?

The Bachelorette alum answered the question during E! News Daily Pop on March 23. Asked whether or not he thinks there was overlap between Katie's two relationships, he said, "Emotionally, maybe."

Blake was quick to add that he doesn't believe Katie cheated. "Not physically," he said. "I really don't believe there was anything physical...She's better than that."

The season 17 Bachelorette gave Blake her final rose in August 2021, and by late October, they had called it quits. Then, less than a month later, E! News confirmed that Katie was dating a different contestant from her season, John Hersey. She admitted that she never gave Blake a heads up before going public with John, and many fans were left speculating whether there was bad blood between the former couple.