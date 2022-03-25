Andrea Denver Shares the Super Sweet Reason He Won't Be on Winter House Season 2

Watch : Steph's Freaky Side, "Summer House" & "Love During Lockup"

Andrea Denver won't be heating up Winter House this time around.

The Summer House star made his Bravo TV debut on last year's Vermont-centric spin-off, but the Italian model revealed he did not film season two recently (and his excuse is actually totally adorable).

As Andrea recently told E! News, he's gotten very "serious" with his current girlfriend, which is why he skipped Winter House's sophomore season.

"I had other things that I feel need my [attention]," he exclusively explained. "I think I got back with a person that I really wanted and like I said it was a really long run to win her back, so I feel like that was more something I wanted to focus on and I prefer to sit back. People that matter to me, they are the most important thing and I wanted to give my priority to her."

Andrea and his GF—whose name he's still keeping under wraps—reconnected this past November and decided to take their relationship to the next level.